Lions still looking for district win

LISD

Leander handed Lockhart its fifth district setback in as many games last week as the Lions fell to 11-14 overall and 0-5 in district action.

Leander swept the Lions, winning the varsity contest, 58-18, the Junior Varsity, 60-33, and the Freshmen, 46-30.

“We couldn’t find a way to score the bal.” Lockhart Head Coach Collin Hart said. “We started off slow giving them easy baskets off of our turnovers and not making them work defensively. We have been working extremely hard to put together four quarters of basketball but have not done that since district has started. But, we will get right back to work because that is all we know. We have a group of guys that going to keep on improving/fighting and keep on learning from these types of games.”

In the varsity contest, freshman Johnny Ford and senior Cristian Hernandez led the Lions with 6 points each, while junior Jordan Ortiz and sophomore DJ each added 3 points apiece.

Kyle Lehman beat Lockhart earlier in the week, 60-51. Lockhart won the Freshman game, 48-45.

“We started off the game super slow,” Hart said. “We did not execute our plan and we were giving up everything we talked about taking away. We did not start finding a rhythm until the second quarter. We played well in spurts, but we need to be more consistent on the defensive side of the floor. We need to continue to work and continue on getting better because that is all you can do in these types of situations.”

Junior Dareon Loggins led Lockhart with 27 points. Sophomore Jay Villalobos also reached double figures with 17 points. Anthony added 4 and Hernandez 3.

Lockhart played at Hays on Tuesday and was set to host Leander Glenn on Friday.