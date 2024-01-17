Lockhart places several Lions at Powerlifting League Night Share:







Wednesday, January 10th, Lockhart hosted its 4th annual Powerlifting League night with visiting schools from Seguin and Geranimo Navarro. Lockhart lifted 31 athletes in the league last night. All Lions that competed are continuing to gain steam as they start the season, raising their totals in multiple lifts.

Girls Division

123

2nd – Mia Hernandez

181

2nd – Hollie Castillo

198

1st – Renee McKnight

220

1st – Peyton Crabill

242-plus

1st – Leah Ovalle

Boys Division

123

1st – Joseph Guzman

3rd – Isaac Jacob

132

1st – Connor Robinson

148

2nd – Braeden Pereda

3rd – Kadon Moebes

4th – Preston Crabill

165

1st – Miguel Portillo

3rd – Alex Sillero

5th – Jayden Herbet

181

2nd – Nathaniel Gonzales

198

1st – Edward Mendoza

2nd – Myles Carter

4th – Connor Parker

220

1st – Jason Cruz

2nd – Trent Holcomb

4th – Kaleb Alvarado

242

1st – Dylan Ovalle

2nd – Saul Hinojos

308

1st – Alex Richardson

2nd – Brayden Martinez

* * *

Lockhart’s next meet will be Saturday, Jan. 20, at Georgetown.