Lockhart places several Lions at Powerlifting League Night
LISD
Wednesday, January 10th, Lockhart hosted its 4th annual Powerlifting League night with visiting schools from Seguin and Geranimo Navarro. Lockhart lifted 31 athletes in the league last night. All Lions that competed are continuing to gain steam as they start the season, raising their totals in multiple lifts.
Girls Division
123
2nd – Mia Hernandez
181
2nd – Hollie Castillo
198
1st – Renee McKnight
220
1st – Peyton Crabill
242-plus
1st – Leah Ovalle
Boys Division
123
1st – Joseph Guzman
3rd – Isaac Jacob
132
1st – Connor Robinson
148
2nd – Braeden Pereda
3rd – Kadon Moebes
4th – Preston Crabill
165
1st – Miguel Portillo
3rd – Alex Sillero
5th – Jayden Herbet
181
2nd – Nathaniel Gonzales
198
1st – Edward Mendoza
2nd – Myles Carter
4th – Connor Parker
220
1st – Jason Cruz
2nd – Trent Holcomb
4th – Kaleb Alvarado
242
1st – Dylan Ovalle
2nd – Saul Hinojos
308
1st – Alex Richardson
2nd – Brayden Martinez
* * *
Lockhart’s next meet will be Saturday, Jan. 20, at Georgetown.