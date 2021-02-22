Free water distribution in Luling on Monday Feb. 22 at 10 a.m. Share:







By Kristen Meriwether, Editor LPR

The City of Luling will be distributing free bottled water to those in need of drinking water at the Edgar B. David Northside Park at 300 Trinity Street in Luling at 10 a.m., according to a press release from the City of Luling.

The City will be delivering one case of bottled water per vehicle, and the release said volunteers will be loading the water in, so do not exit your vehicle. Residents are instructed to have your tailgate down before entering the park, open the back hatch/trunk, or open the rear/backseat door nearest the distribution area for volunteers.



Eight pallets were delivered, and will be distributed until supplies last.