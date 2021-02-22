Lockhart lifts call for water conservation on Monday Feb. 22, boil order still in effect Share:







By Kristen Meriwether, Editor LPR

The City of Lockhart lifted the call for water conservation on Monday morning, saying on their Facebook page the water pressure and amount of water flowing into its system has returned to usual levels. The boil order, however, remains in effect while the city awaits lab results, according to the post.

The City’s Facebook post reported City Hall and the Dr. Eugene Clark Library have reopened to the public.

As LPR reported on Friday, CTR trash service resumes normal pickup this week. Please read the details here: https://post-register.com/central-texas-refuse-to-resume-trash-service-friday-feb-19/