State and city officials deliver water to thirsty residents in Martindale on Sunday Feb. 21 Share:







Reader report from Martindale resident Carlton Carl:

Like most communities in Central Texas, residents of the City of Martindale and Caldwell County are either without water or under boil water orders because of the recent winter storm.

After State Representative Erin Zwiener (D-Hays and Blanco Counties) and husband Quincy delivered hundreds of gallons of potable water to constituents in her legislative district on Saturday, Representative Zwiener offered to provide water distribution also for residents of the Martindale area.

With assistance from Martindale City Council Member Sonja Villalobos, her husband Mark, and Mayor Robert Deviney, Quincy Zwiener distributed more than 170 gallons of free, drinkable water on Sunday afternoon in downtown Martindale.

Almost 50 households in the area received help.

Announcements of the distribution were posted on the City’s website and the Martindale Community Facebook page.

All passing traffic and customers at Good Things Grocery were alerted to the distribution with a homemade sign.

On behalf of Representative Zwiener, Quincy promised they would be back to Martindale with more potable water if the need continues.