Central Texas Refuse to resume trash service Friday Feb. 19

By Kristen Meriwether, Editor LPR

Central Texas Refuse will resume both residential and commercial trash service on Friday Feb. 19, according to the City of Lockhart’s Facebook page.

Residential:

Friday Feb. 19 will service Thursday customers (trash only, including extra volume)

Saturday Feb. 20 will service Friday customers (trash only, including extra volume)

Monday Feb. 22 normal trash schedule will resume

Recycling for residential customers will not return until March 1.

Commercial:

Friday Feb. 19 will service Thursday customers (trash only, including extra volume)

Saturday Feb. 20 will service Friday customers (trash only, including extra volume)

Monday Feb. 22 normal trash and recycling schedule will resume

Extra drivers will be on routes on Thursday and Friday to service Trash for the essential service providers, Apartments, Hospitals and Grocery stores.