Lockhart Independent School District to remain closed Friday Feb. 19

By Kristen Meriwether, Editor LPR

The Lockhart Independent School District has canceled classes for Friday Feb. 19, according to a release from Superintendent Mark Estrada.

“We continue to monitor and assess the impacts of the weather as well as power and water outages, and we will make decisions about Monday as soon as possible,” the statement said. “Above all else, we hope you and your families continue to stay safe at home.”

All meal service and activities are also canceled.

The school district has not held classes since Thursday Feb. 11, prior to the President’s Day holiday. Classes were not scheduled for Monday Feb. 15, the day residents woke up to several inches of snow from a powerful winter storm.

The storm frigid temperatures and crippled the state’s electric grid. Residents across the state have been dealing with rolling blackouts since Monday Feb. 15. On Wednesday Feb. 17 the City of Lockhart issued a boil water notice due to low supply levels. Surrounding cities and municipalities followed throughout the morning.

Due to the rolling power outages and frigid temperatures pumps that supply water towers can’t bring water to fill the towers. The City of Lockhart has not announced when the issue will be fixed.