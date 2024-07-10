Golden Age Home to host Grief Support Group Share:







Golden Age Home is hosting a Grief Support Group session on Thursday, July 11 from 2-3 p.m. in its Community Room. This session is designed to provide a supportive environment for individuals coping with the loss of a loved one, where they can share experiences, receive guidance, and find solace among peers facing similar challenges.

GAH believes the session could be beneficial to many in the community who are navigating the grieving process. Whether they are residents of Golden Age Home or individuals from the wider community, everyone is welcome to attend.