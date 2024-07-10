Joyce Ann Homann Dailey Share:







Joyce Ann Homann Dailey, a loving wife, mother and grandmother passed away on July 5, 2024 in Lockhart, Texas after a courageous battle with cancer. Born to Edwin and Rosa Homann on April 1, 1950, Joyce grew up on the family farm in Mendoza. She attended school in Lockhart and two days after graduation went to work for the Texas Department of Insurance in Austin. It’s from this state agency that she finally retired after 51 years of service.

On July 11, 1970 Joyce married Don Dailey in a quaint ceremony in Niederwald. Their marriage was a testament to enduring love, joy and happiness. You would rarely see one without the other. Together they raised two sons, Brian and Greg.

Joyce had so many things that she loved but country music and dancing were at the top of the list. Weekends often found her and Don, their kids, and extended family at Club 21. There wasn’t a song she and Don couldn’t dance to. She also had fond memories of family trips to the coast, helping Don with their small hamburger restaurant and attending any event that their grandchildren participated in.

Joyce was generous to a fault and she would never part ways without saying “I love you”. Joyce’s warmth, kindness and gentleness will be forever cherished by her family and many friends. Her presence will be deeply missed but her legacy will live on in the hearts of those she has left behind.

Preceded in death by her parents and brother Harold Homann, Joyce’s memory is honored by her husband Don, sons Brian and wife Jeanine, Greg and wife Casondra, grandchildren, Makayla, Weston, Edwin, Troy (Leah) and Gary. Her sister Margie Graef, brother in law Ron Dailey (Cynthia) along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends also survive her.

A visitation will be held Friday, July 12th from 6:00-8:00pm with a service on Saturday, July 13th, 2:00pm at McCurdy Funeral Home, Lockhart. Joyce will be laid to rest at the Lockhart City Cemetery.

Joyce’s sons, Brian and Greg along with her grandsons, Weston, Edwin, Troy and Gary will serve as pallbearers.