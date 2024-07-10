Josephine Ann Bruskewitz Share:







April 3, 1920 – June 26, 2024

Josephine Ann Bruskewitz passed away peacefully of natural causes on June 26, 2024, at the age of 104. Born on April 3, 1920, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Josephine maintained some life-long friendships starting in kindergarten. She found joy in the simple pleasures of life; especially her daily dish of ice cream. She lived her final years in Lockhart, Texas, where she continued to touch the hearts of all who knew her.

Josephine graduated from Girls’ Tech in Milwaukee, where she honed the skills that would serve her well in her professional life as a secretary and stenographer. She could still decipher shorthand in her later years.

Josephine was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She enjoyed a fifty year marriage with her husband, Eugene, who passed away in 1996. She leaves behind a loving family: her daughter, Joan (Patrick) Waldron; daughter-in-law, Sandra (John [deceased]) Bruskewitz; granddaughters, Ann (Jaime) Paredes and Sarah (Thomas) Brunet; grandsons, Joseph (Emma) Waldron and Andrew (Chelsea) Bruskewitz; and granddaughter, Rebecca Waldron. Her legacy continues to live on through her nine great-grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and many friends who cherished her presence in their lives.

Josephine’s enjoyed cross-stitching and embroidery, creating beautiful works of art. She also enjoyed her work with the church, enjoyed her participation in the Great Club and Saint Anne’s Circle of St. Albert the Great Catholic Church in Austin, where she and her husband were founding members. She also enjoyed calling Bingo for “the old folks” at a nursing home; and liked playing Bingo as well.

Those who knew Josephine would describe her as wise, selfless, and loving—qualities that she embodied until her last days. She approached every challenge with grace and a smile that could light up a room. Her selflessness was evident in the way she put others before herself.

A quote that Josephine often repeated, which she freely shared was “in one ear and out the other”; especially when someone was feeling frustrated at another.

Josephine Ann Bruskewitz’s journey on earth may have ended, but we know we will see her again in the heavenly kingdom. Our deepest appreciation to Parkview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for their care and concern through the years. They have become like family to us. Also, deepest gratitude to Dr. Yoni Samocha for his expertise, patience and persistence. Additional thanks to Heart to Heart Hospice for their support.

Services took place Tuesday, July 2 at St. Mary of the Visitation Catholic Church in Lockhart. She was laid to rest at Cook-Walden Capital Parks Cemetery in Pflugerville, Texas. Arrangements were under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home, 2220 S Colorado St, Lockhart, TX 78644. For more information and to sign the online registry, please visit thomasonfuneralhome.com.