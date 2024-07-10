Emma Jaramillo Jaramillo Share:







March 3, 1969 – June 23, 2024

Emma Jaramillo Jaramillo, a beacon of love and bravery, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family in Texas on June 23, 2024, after a courageous battle with cancer. Born on March 3, 1969 in Mexico, Emma’s life was a living example of altruism and dedication, qualities that endeared her to all who knew her.

Emma’s first years in Mexico were filled with the warmth of a close-knit family, including her parents, Guadalupe and Aureliana, as well as her siblings, Roberto, Carolina, Guadalupe and José Luis. Her zest for life and welcoming spirit were evident from an early age, laying the foundation for her to become the incredible woman she was.

It was in Mexico where Emma met and married the love of her life, Jacinto, with whom she built a life full of joy and purpose. Together they welcomed three daughters into the world: Deisy, Elivaneth and Lizabeth. Emma’s role as a mother was her greatest achievement, and she embraced it with every fiber of her being. She instilled in her daughters the values ​​of kindness, perseverance, and the importance of family, lessons that will guide them throughout their lives.

Emma’s passion for gardening was more than a hobby; It was a reflection of his loving personality. Her garden was a vibrant tapestry of life that brought her immense joy and offered a peaceful sanctuary for her family and friends. It was in her garden that Emma found solace, becoming a place of gathering and celebration for those she loved.

Those who had the pleasure of knowing Emma will remember her as a loving and generous person. Her courageous spirit shone brightly, even in the most difficult of times, inspiring others with her resilience and grace. Emma’s unwavering positivity and ability to find beauty in the simplest things were a testament to her character.

Emma’s legacy will be cherished and carried forward by her loving husband, Jacinto, and her daughters, Deisy, Elivaneth and Lizabeth. The lives you touched and the love you shared will continue to bloom, as will the flowers in your garden that you tended with such care and dedication.

As we say goodbye to Emma, ​​we celebrate a life well lived, full of love, courage and generosity. Although we will miss her physical presence, the essence of who she was will forever remain in the hearts and memories of those who loved her. Emma Jaramillo Jaramillo’s story is one of a life lived beautifully, and she will be deeply missed.

Services took place Friday, June 28 at San Francisco Javier Catholic Church in Del Valle, Texas. She was laid to rest at Lytton Springs Cemetery in Dale, Texas. Arrangements were under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home, 2220 S Colorado St, Lockhart, TX 78644. For more information and to sign the online registry, please visit thomasonfuneralhome.com.