October 3, 1940 – June 15, 2024

Gumecindo “Chico” Gutierrez Jr., 83, of Dale, Texas, passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2024. Chico was born in Asherton, Texas and grew up in Carrizo, Texas. This is where he learned his love of sports, whether it was hunting, fishing, or playing baseball. It is also where he met the love of his life, Santos and where they started their family.

Chico had numerous careers. He first started in the family business working for his father driving produce trucks. His family would migrate across the country following the crops. Eventually moving to Illinois where he became the Golf Course Groundskeeper. Later, the call of Texas then brought him and his family back home where he and his brother Jesse started a construction company.

Throughout their lives Chico and Santos devoted themselves to their children and extended family, instilling in them loyalty, devotion and respect as well as a strong work ethic. Chico established a model of what a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend should be.

He is survived by his spouse, Santos Gutierrez, his children Dora Young and her spouse Don, Anna Bustillos and her spouse Jose, Rodolfo Gutierrez and his spouse Norma, Mark Gutierrez and his spouse Maria, 12 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, and one great, great grandchild.

He was preceded in death by his parents Gumecindo Gutierrez Sr. and Dometilla Gutierrez, his son Gumecindo “Bill” Gutierrez lll, his daughter Juliet Gutierrez, his grandson Daniel Fuentes Jr., and his siblings Jose Gutierrez, Maria Blanco, Jessie Gutierrez and Amelia Gonzalez.

He will forever be loved, in our hearts and will never be forgotten.

Services took place Friday, June 21 at Thomason Funeral Home in Lockhart. He was laid to rest at Lockhart City Cemetery. Arrangements were under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home, 2220 S Colorado St, Lockhart, TX 78644. For more information and to sign the online registry, please visit thomasonfuneralhome.com.