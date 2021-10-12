Isabel Estrada Share:







Isabel Estrada, 67, beloved Mother, Sister, and Grandmother, was called to her eternal resting place on October 8, 2021. She entered this world on July 10, 1954 in Kyle, Texas, born to Jesus and Francisca Martinez.

She is survived by her son Jose Estrada; daughter Tomasa Estrada; brother Jose Martinez; brother Eduardo Martinez; brother Leon Martinez; 6 Grandchildren.

Recitation of the holy rosary will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, October 14, 2021 at DeLeon Funeral Home. Funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Friday, October 15, 2021 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery.