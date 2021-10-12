Mary Lou Espinoza Share:







Mary Lou Espinoza “Chaparrita” 77 of Lockhart, Texas, beloved Mother, Sister, Grandmother, Aunt and Friend was called to her eternal resting place on October 10, 2021. She entered this world on September 17,1944, born to Manuel and Antonia Lopez. She is preceded in death by her Parents, Sisters Paula Tobias, Dolores Reyes, Oralia Villanueva and Brothers Gilbert Lopez, Eliazar Lopez, Victor Lopez.

She is survived by her daughters, Mary Ann Melendez, Josephine Lindsey, Virginia Trujillo, Juan Espinoza Jr., Rosalinda Lopez, Diane Espinoza Zarazua, Irene Espinoza, Gregorio Espinoza, Jose Manuel Espinoza, Fernando Espinoza, and Antonia Rodriguez Mendoza

She is survived by 48 Grandchildren and 50 Great-grandchildren and numerous Great Great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Recitation of the holy rosary will be at 7:00 p.m. Friday, October 15, 2021 at DeLeon Funeral Home. Funeral mass will be celebrated at 12:00 noon Saturday, October 16, 2021 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church.