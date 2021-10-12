DANIEL T. CADENA Share:







July 15, 1983 – October 2, 2021

Daniel Cadena, 38, beloved son, brother, uncle, and friend, was called to heaven on October 2, 2021, after a long and rigorous battle with COVID-19. Daniel was surround by his loving parents and siblings when he was granted his angel wings.

Daniel Cadena was born on July 15, 1983, in Long Beach, California. He was the oldest of three children to Sal Tovar and Martha Cadena. Since birth, Daniel took on the role of guardian and protector, always standing up for those he loved and those who needed a helping hand.

In his early childhood Daniel was diagnosed with epilepsy, and since then dubbed himself an “Epilepsy Warrior.” Daniel had the everything happens for a reason mentality and decided that this disorder was not going to stop him from enjoying his life and living it to the fullest.

Not knowing what career path to pursue, Daniel decided to try his hand in various job experiences. But he would always find his way back to his passions of cooking and modifying cars.

Daniel would always jump in headfirst into any experience with no fear, as he always found a solution to the situation. His perfect day would consist of taking it easy at home, playing Call of Duty online with his friends, jamming his music on full blast, enjoying some time with his niece

and nephew, barbecue with the family, or just cracking open a cold beer and watching the sunset. Those are some of the details we love, admire, and will miss about Daniel.

Daniel is survived by his father Sal Tovar; mother Martha Cadena; and siblings and half siblings Sergio Tovar, Jose Tovar, Emanuel Gonzalez, and Fabian Tovar. Daniel is predeceased by his grandparents Manuel Cadena, Felipa Olmos, Arturo Tovar, and Maria Isabel Gonzalez, and his cousins Ann Isabel Vazquez and Karla Lizbeth Vazquez.

Daniel, we love you with all our hearts and truly miss you. This is only a see you later. Rest in paradise!

Pallbearers include Sal Tovar, Gustavo Tovar, Carlos Vazquez, Cesar Vazquez, Fabian Tovar, Emanuel Gonzalez.

Services took place at St. Mary of the Visitation Catholic Church in Lockhart on Tuesday, October 12, followed by interment at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery. Arrangements were under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home. For more information and to sign the online registry, please visit thomasonfuneralhome.com.