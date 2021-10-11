Mark Alan Reed Share:







Mark Alan Reed, born in Houston on October 2, 1961 and passed away in Seton Hospital UT in Austin on October 5, 2021 after a long, brave battle with cancer.

Mark was the second of three sons of Hubert and Shirley Reed. In his younger years Mark worked as a phlebotomist for several years at Texas Children’s Hospital. Mark, who was always an animal lover, later worked as a drug dog handler at various schools in the central Texas area and as an Animal Control Officer for the City of Lockhart until he had to leave due to health reasons. Mark had a love of music and enjoyed camping and time spent at his parents place in rural Caldwell County.

Mark was preceded in death by his parents and his younger brother Jeff Reed. He is survived by his older brother Steve Reed and sister in law Rhonda, nephews Derek and Caleb Kenney, six great nephews and nieces, and numerous friends, and last but not least his beloved dog Max.