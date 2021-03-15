Lillian Marie Gotthardt Smith Cox Share:







Lillian Marie Gotthardt Smith Cox was born on April 24,1934 and passed away on February 19, 2021 at the age of 86. She was born in Lockhart, Texas to parents Herman Ernest and Wilmuth Merle Huber Gotthardt.

She was a member of the Lockhart Church of Christ and the VFW Post 3377 Ladies Auxiliary in Manchaca.

Lillian is survived by her son Terry Smith of Galveston; sisters, Kay Studer and husband Dave of Lockhart, Shirley Crowell of Lockhart, and Doris Homan of Mendoza; a grandson, Anthony Schultz of Lockhart, Robert Ray Schultz Jr. and wife Laura of Bryan, numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband Willie Fred (Bill) Cox and parents.

A graveside service will be held on March 20, 2021 at Live Oak- Uhland Cemetery on Old Spanish Trail at 2:30 PM.