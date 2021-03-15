Norma Schulle Share:







Norma (“Nana, “Gigi”) Schulle, a daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away on March 12, 2021 at the young age of 98.

Norma was born March 2, 1923, as Norma Winkler to Albert and Anna Winkler in Rogers Ranch, Texas. Growing up with her eight brothers and sisters she enjoyed playing baseball, or stickball as is was called when she shared her childhood memories. She wed on December 30, 1951 to Waldemar William Henry (“Opa”) Schulle and had their only son, Don Ray Schulle, where they lived on their farm in Maxwell. This is where she enjoyed her farming life of gardening, quilting, cooking, and canning fruits and vegetables. Her joy continued when her son married Vibiana, and they gave her three grandchildren.

Norma was a strong woman, who knew the Lord, and worked and cooked for herself up until her last day here on Earth. She had a fighting spirit with a big heart,and loved her family most of all. We know Opa is happy to see you again in Heaven.

Norma is preceded in death by both of her parents, her husband of 51 years, and 8 brothers and sisters. She is survived by her son, Don and his wife, Vibiana, and their three children: AJ and his wife Heather, and their two children, Taryn and Tate; Krystal and her fiancé Fritz, and Michael and his wife Oddie.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at McCurdy Funeral Home from 5-7 PM. A funeral service will begin at 10 AM on Friday, March the 19th also at McCurdy Funeral Home followed by a graveside service at Memory Lawn Memorial Park in Martindale. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Ebenezer Lutheran Church Building Fund in Maxwell.