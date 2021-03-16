Ascension Seton Lockhart Health Center now offering psychiatric services Share:







By: Kristen Meriwether, Editor LPR

Beginning March 18 Ascension Seton Lockhart Health Center at Church Street will start offering psychiatric services, according to a press release.

Census data shows a huge jump in signs of clinical anxiety or depression since the pandemic began nearly a year ago. The new psychiatric care for adult patients at the clinic will include medication management and treatment to improve the ability to problem-solve and cope with emotional crises, improve communication skills, goal setting, recognize personal strengths and address problem areas.

“I’m excited to offer psychiatric services to patients in the growing Lockhart community,” Anita Jesudass, psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner (PMHNP), said in the release. “Millions of Americans suffer from mental illness. Combined with stress from the coronavirus pandemic, we look forward to offering high quality psychiatric care at a time when patients need it most.”

The clinic is located at 209 South Church Street, Ste B, Lockhart, TX 78644. You can call 512-376-2999 to schedule an appointment.