Livestock Quiz Bowl champions







Plum Creek 4-H students traveled to Kerrville last week for the District 10 Livestock Quiz Bowl and brought home first place. The students included Plum Creek’s Lillian Dillon, Blakely Scott, and McKeana Frey, as well as Homeschooler Riley Hale. They studied facts and information about swine, lamb, goats, and steer for three weeks before the competition. Courtesy photo