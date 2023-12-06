Original Black’s BBQ Teacher of the Week Share:







Name and grade you teach and at which school: Martha Gonzalez, Bluebonnet Elementary.

What subjects do you teach: Bilingual Kindergarten Teacher.

Hometown: Eagle Pass.

Where did you graduate? “I earned my Bachelor of Arts in Education at Texas State University. I am certified in bilingual education, early childhood education, and special education.”

Favorite thing(s) about teaching at Lockhart ISD: “I fell in with Lockhart’s small-town sense of community and welcoming environment.”

How would your friends describe you? “My friends describe me as a person who is loyal, easygoing and someone you can count on.”

What values are important to you? “I value honesty, integrity, and hard work.”

Favorite Books: “I love to read mystery and romance novels.”

Favorite Music: “I enjoy listening to latin and country music.”

Hobbies: Cooking, traveling, and collecting angels.

What Inspires You? “I’m inspired by people working together towards a humanitarian goal.”

Family: “I’m the third of 10 siblings! I have been married to my husband, Arturo, for 31 years. We have two wonderful daughters, Thalia and Iliana. We also have two doggy daughters, Ruby and Lucy.”