LISD Teacher of the Week
Name and grade you teach: Reyna Guevara, first-grade bilingual
What subjects do you teach? All subjects
Hometown: El Salvador
Where did you graduate and with what degree(s)? I graduated from Texas State University with a degree in Bilingual/Biliteracy Education.
Favorite thing(s) about teaching at Lockhart ISD: My favorite things about teaching at Lockhart ISD would be getting to know my students and their families.
How would your friends describe you? My friends would say that I am dedicated to my students.
What values are most important to you? Gratitude, creativity, humanity, compassion and kindness.
Talents: Painting
Favorite music: Latin, pop, and country
Hobbies: Painting, gardening, rescuing/fostering cats
What brings you hope? My students and nature.
Family: 2 cats (Luna and Estrella)