Holiday Inn Express coming to Lockhart

City of Lockhart

The Lockhart City Council approved a Chapter 380 Economic Development Incentive Agreement with Lockhart Hospitality, LLC, clearing the way for a Holiday Inn Express.

The 40,000-square foot hotel, with its 90 guest rooms, exercise facility, business center, meeting area and spa, will be built on a 4.6-acre lot at the corner of City Line Road and SH 142/West San Antonio Street. Its strategic location, easily accessible from SH 130, makes it an ideal stop for both business and leisure travelers which invites increased economic activity to the heart of the city.

“This is wonderful for Lockhart,” Lockhart Mayor Lew White said. “This certainly will help generate sales for our nearby retailers as well as capture that tourism dollar for the community.”

The Chapter 380 Economic Development Incentive Agreement reflects the City’s commitment to nurturing local growth while providing property tax and Hotel Occupancy Tax (HOT) funding incentives.

“The hospitality industry has contributed a great deal to Lockhart,” Lockhart City Manager Steve Lewis said. “New developments like this reinforce what we are trying to accomplish: To transform Lockhart into a destination location for people who — not only want to come have some great barbecue — but experience more of what Caldwell County offers. We want to stretch any day trips for regional tourism into overnight stays, boosting retail and food sales in Lockhart.

“Assistance from the Greater San Marcos Partnership (GSMP) was critical in securing this investment in Lockhart.”

The hotel is expected to be completed by December 2025.