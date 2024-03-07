William Lloyd Bussa Share:







William Lloyd Bussa was born in Houston on January 13, 1949, to Marian Pearson Bussa and Harry Irvin Bussa. He enjoyed a festive 75th birthday party at his Red Rock farm before COPD took his life February 25, 2024.

Graduating from Bellaire High School, Bill went on to get a business degree from UT Austin. But physical labor was his game, and he became known as “Willy” in the Giddings oilfield, working his way from roughneck to company man. His understanding of pumps and motors led to employment by MUD districts until he retired. Hunting south Texas and fishing the Gulf with brother Hank and friends were the highlights of his later years.

Willy was a man of integrity, faithfully committed to his marriage, his family, his friends, and his employments. His patient perseverance eventually accomplished whatever project he pursued. His generous heart was ever ready to lend a hand to help whoever needed his time and expertise.

Willy is survived by his wife of 47 years, Susan Margaret Bussa, his son, Samuel Lear Bussa, two grandboys, Keiran Lear Bussa and Lochlan Reign Bussa, his older brother Harry Irvin Bussa Jr., and his older sister, Barbara Mullican. His parents and sister, Caren Mims, had passed away previously.

There will be a celebration of Willy’s life to scatter ashes at the farm later this spring. As he said, “It’s been a good run.” You may sign his guest book at www.mccurdyfuneralhome.com, and make any memorial donations to McMahan Volunteer Fire Department, 291 Whizzerville Rd., Dale, TX. 78616, as you like. Many thanks to the myriad of family and friends who visited him and called him this year. Your love helped him to “let it be.”