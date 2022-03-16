Ann Marie Collier Share:







Ann Marie (Pawelka) Collier was born January 2, 1948 in Poteet, TX to Rudolph Pawelka and Anna Fric Pawelka. Ann Marie passed peacefully at home March 4, in Lockhart, with her daughter and granddaughter holding her hands.

She was preceded in death by her parents and three older brothers: Rudolph W. Pawelka, Jr., Perry Pawelka and Larry Pawelka, respectively.

Ann Marie grew up in San Antonio, TX and attended St. Gerard Catholic School, Sam Houston High School, and later, Blinn College in Brenham, TX.

As the matriarch of her family and the daughter of Austrian and Czech immigrants, she loved passing down stories of family heritage and family antics. Her many nieces and nephews loved listening to her share these tales.

Ann Marie was an avid and accomplished seamstress her entire life. She had a green thumb and deep love for flowering potted plants and had a prolific garden for as long as long as she was able.

Ann Marie is survived and loved by her husband of 51 years, Troyce Collier, daughter, Roxanna Collier, granddaughter, Lilly McMillin, grandson Ian McMillin and numerous nieces and nephews.