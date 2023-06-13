Smirna Elizabeth Arreguin Share:







In loving memory of Smirna Elizabeth Arreguin:

Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of our beautiful sister, Smirna Elizabeth Arreguin, who passed away on Saturday, June 10th. Known affectionately as Liz, she was a shining light in our lives and touched the hearts of all who knew her.

Liz’s love for her children, Michael Anthony Aguilar and Andrea Elizabeth Aguilar, knew no bounds. They were the center of her world, and her unwavering devotion to them was an inspiration to us all. She also cherished her nieces and nephews, Aileen, Daniela, and Diego Canizales, Jared Hernandez, and Andrea and Gabriella Arreguin, and their happiness brought her immense joy.

A true Cowboys fan, Liz’s enthusiasm for her favorite team was contagious. But it wasn’t just her love for football that made her special. Liz had a radiant smile that could light up any room, accompanied by her signature super curly hair and enchanting dimples. Her fashion sense was impeccable, and she always had a way of making everyone around her feel welcome and loved.

Family was at the core of Liz’s life. She treasured every moment spent with her loved ones, whether it was taking her children and nieces and nephews on memorable adventures to the aquarium, canoeing at the lake, or enjoying a trip to the movies. Her dedication to creating lasting memories was a testament to her boundless love.

Our family is utterly devastated by the loss of our beloved Liz. Her absence leaves an indescribable void in our lives. Our parents, Andres Ramiro, Sr. and Bertha Arreguin, her siblings, Lydia Hernandez, Perla Canizales and husband Arnulfo, Andres Arreguin, Jr. and wife Monica, Liz’s children Michael and Andrea Aguilar, and all her nieces and nephews are grappling with the immense pain of this loss.

As we grieve, we find solace in the countless memories we shared with Liz. Her love, warmth, and infectious laughter will forever resonate in our hearts. Though she may no longer be physically with us, her spirit and love will continue to guide us in our lives.

The Arreguin family cordially invites friends and loved ones to join them in a time of remembrance and support as they celebrate the life of their beloved Smirna. The visitation will be held on Thursday, June 15, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Iglesia De Cristo Roca Eterna (8139 Exchange Dr, Austin, Texas 78754), with a prayer service at 6:00 p.m. Together, we will honor Smirna’s memory and find solace in the shared love and memories that bring us closer during this time of loss.

Rest in peace, dear Liz. You will be dearly missed and eternally cherished.

Services under the direction of Samuel J. DeLeon and Son, DeLeon Funeral Home (110 E. Cedar St., Lockhart, Texas 78644) / PH: (512) 376-6200

En cariñosa memoria de Smirna Elizabeth Arreguin:

Nuestros corazones están apesadumbrados mientras lamentamos la pérdida de nuestra hermosa hermana, Smirna Elizabeth Arreguin, quien falleció el sábado 10 de Junio. Conocida cariñosamente como Liz, fue una luz brillante en nuestras vidas y tocó los corazones de todos los que la conocieron.

El amor de Liz por sus hijos, Michael Anthony Aguilar y Andrea Elizabeth Aguilar, no conoció límites. Eran el centro de su mundo, y su inquebrantable devoción por ellos fue una inspiración para todos nosotros. También apreciaba a sus sobrinas y sobrinos, Aileen, Daniela y Diego Canizales, Jared Hernandez y Andrea y Gabriella Arreguin, y su felicidad le trajo una inmensa alegría.

Una verdadera fanática de los Cowboys, el entusiasmo de Liz por su equipo favorito era contagioso. Pero no era solo su amor por el fútbol lo que la hacía especial. Liz tenía una sonrisa radiante que podía iluminar cualquier habitación, acompañada de su característico cabello súper rizado y hoyuelos encantadores. Su sentido de la moda era impecable y siempre tenía una manera de hacer que todos los que la rodeaban se sintieran bienvenidos y amados.

La familia estaba en el centro de la vida de Liz. Atesoraba cada momento que pasaba con sus seres queridos, ya fuera llevando a sus hijos y sobrinas y sobrinos en aventuras memorables al acuario, paseando en canoa por el lago o disfrutando de un viaje al cine. Su dedicación a la creación de recuerdos duraderos fue un testimonio de su amor sin límites.

Nuestra familia está completamente devastada por la pérdida de nuestra amada Liz. Su ausencia deja un vacío indescriptible en nuestras vidas. Nuestros padres, Andres Ramiro, Sr. y Bertha Arreguin, sus hermanos, Lydia Hernandez, Perla Canizales y su esposo Arnulfo, Andres Arreguin, Jr. y su esposa Monica, los hijos de Liz, Michael y Andrea Aguilar, y todas sus sobrinas y sobrinos están lidiando con la inmenso dolor por esta pérdida.

Mientras nos afligimos, encontramos consuelo en los innumerables recuerdos que compartimos con Liz. Su amor, calidez y risa contagiosa resonará para siempre en nuestros corazones. Aunque ya no esté físicamente con nosotros, su espíritu y amor continuarán guiándonos en nuestras vidas.

La familia Arreguin invita cordialmente a amigos y seres queridos a unirse a ellos en un momento de recuerdo y apoyo mientras celebran la vida de su amada Smirna. El velorio se realizará el jueves 15 de junio de 2023, de 4:00 p.m. a 7:00 p.m. en la Iglesia De Cristo Roca Eterna (8139 Exchange Dr, Austin, Texas 78754), con un servicio de oración a las 6:00 p.m. Juntos, honraremos la memoria de Smirna y encontraremos consuelo en el amor compartido y los recuerdos que nos acercan durante este tiempo de pérdida.

Descansa en paz querida Liz. Se le extrañará mucho y se le apreciará eternamente.

Servicios bajo la dirección de Samuel J. DeLeon e hijo, DeLeon Casa Funeraria (110 E. Cedar St., Lockhart, Texas 78644) / TEL: (512) 376-6200