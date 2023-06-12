Cynthia “Cindy” Recio Tamayo Share:







Cynthia “Cindy” Recio Tamayo passed away on June 5th, 2023 at the age of 60.

Cindy was born and raised in Lockhart, TX by the late Rogelio and Susie Recio. She enjoyed going to parks, playing games (marbles, gameshows), listening to music and watching sports with her boys. But by far, her biggest joy in life was being a wife, mother and grandma.

She is preceded in death by her parents, brothers Rolando and Rogelio Recio Jr., sisters Rachel Reyna, Nancy Tamayo, Ruth Marie Jennings, Rosalva Recio, Norma Recio, Susie Henderson, and Susie Recio Jr.

She is survived by husband Bill Tamayo, sons; William Elliot Recio Tamayo and wife Denise, Christian Joel Recio Tamayo, and Samson Emanuel Recio Tamayo; her beloved granddaughter Camila “Cami” Tamayo, sisters Olga Trelles, Sylvia Recio, Gina Franks, Josie Acosta, and Martha Recio. Cindy is also survived by her four-legged companion “Gitana”.

A visitation was held at McCurdy Funeral Home on Monday June 12, 2023, at 5 PM with the Holy Rosary recited at 7PM. A Funeral Mass began at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at St. Mary of the Visitation Catholic Church with Father Matt Iwuji, burial following at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery.

Pallbearers will include Samson Tamayo, Joseph Carrizales, Adrian Tamayo, Jago Tamayo, Joseph Rollins, Robert Acosta, Enrique Salinas, and Blake Tipton.