LPR highlights 50th Chisholm Trail Roundup

Check out the Post-Register’s special section in this week’s issue on the 50th Chisholm Trail Roundup.

The event takes place this week at Lockhart City Park, beginning Wednesday night with the County Roping. See all of the schedules and more in the special section.

CTR schedule

Wednesday, June 7

6:30-9 a.m. – Cowboy Breakfast on the downtown square. Proceeds benefit the Kiwanis Club Scholarship Program.

7 p.m. – Chisholm Trail Rodeo – County Roping* Roping event only. No music, carnival rides, vendors, etc., will be open.

* Free parking and admission

Thursday, June 8

5 p.m. – Chisholm Trail Roundup Opens!

Carnival

Kids Corral

Petting Zoo

Barrel Train

Inflatable Obstacle Course

Rock Wall

Zip Line!!

Food & Craft Vendors

6:30 p.m. – Awesome Auction: LHS Class of ’24 Project Graduation at the Main Pavilion

7:30p.m. – Miss Chisholm Trail Roundup Queen’s Coronation at the Rodeo

8 p.m. – Chisholm Trail Rodeo

10:30p.m. – Live music begins on the Main Stage

Midnight – Park closes

Friday, June 9

5 p.m. – Chisholm Trail Roundup Opens!

Carnival

Kids Corral

Petting Zoo

Barrel Train

Inflatable Obstacle Course

Rock Wall

Zip Line!!

Food & Craft Vendors

8 p.m. – Chisholm Trail Rodeo

8:30 p.m. – Live music begins on the Main Stage

Midnight – Park closes

Saturday, June 10

10 a.m. – Chisholm Trail Grand Parade Presented by First Lockhart National Bank

5 p.m. – Chisholm Trail Roundup Opens!

Carnival

Kids Corral Sponsored by LCRA

Petting Zoo

Barrel Train

Inflatable Obstacle Course

Rock Wall

Zip Line!!

Food & Craft Vendors

7 p.m. – Mutton Bustin’ Exhibition!

Sponsored by Corridor Title and Bluebonnet Electric

8 p.m. – Chisholm Trail Rodeo

9 p.m. -Live music begins on the Main Stage

1 a.m. – Park closes