Oct. 1 1926 – Jan. 9 2022

Minnie Olene Roberts Walker was born in Caldwell County on October 1, 1926 to Eugene Alexander Roberts and Cora Mary Carter Roberts. The family moved to Bee Cave, Travis County, and from there to Cotulla, LaSalle County where she finished high school. Minnie worked fifteen years for Bell telephone and then taught art in school at Cotulla.

Minnie married Clarence Elmer Walker on February 14, 1948. Their first child, Mary Ann, was born and died on January 14, 1949 and is buried in Cotulla Cemetery. Their oldest son, Teddy Lynn, arrived in 1959, followed by Robert Wayne Walker in 1963. Minnie lived in San Antonio until she moved to Houston to be near her sons.

Since 2019 she resided in Brighton Senior Living where she passed away on January 9, 2022. She was predeceased by her parents, Gene Roberts and Cora Carter Brown, her daughter, Mary Ann Walker and Minnie’s sister, Maxine Roberts Cobb. Her brother, First lieutenant George Eugene Roberts was killed in World War II. She is survived by her sons, Ted and Robert Walker, her nephew, Phillip Eugene Cobb and her niece, Suzanne Cobb Rehbein.

A memorial service will be held at 11 am on Saturday, March 26 at Clearfork Church, 461 Clearfork Rd, Lockhart, Texas. Minnie’s great, great grandparents, Holloway and Martha Roberts Ellison, were among the founding members of Clearfork Baptist Church in 1848.