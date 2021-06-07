Christian Mendez Share:







Mr. Christian Mendez, 44, beloved Husband, Father, and Grandfather, was called to his eternal resting place on June 4, 2021. He entered this world on April 3, 1977 in El Valle de San Juan, San Luis Potosi, Mexico, born to Aureliano Mendez and Ana Maria Ortega.

He was preceded in death by his daughter Kaitlyn Elyse Mendez.

Christian is survived by his wife Carolina Ortiz; father Aureliano Mendez; mother Ana Maria Ortega; daughter Courtney Mendez; son Corey Mendez; step-daughter Biviana Zapata; grandson Anthony Lerma; grandson Joe Ramriez, Jr.

Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be at 7:00 p.m. Thursday, June 10, 2021 at DeLeon Funeral Home. Funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Friday, June 11, 2021 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Clark Chapel Cemetery in McMahan, Texas.