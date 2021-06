Julie T. Juarez Gonzalez Share:







Julie T. Juarez Gonzalez, a longtime resident of Lockhart, Texas departed her loving family on May 31, 2021. She was 82 years old.

Julie was born in Uhland, Texas on January 9, 1939 to Florentino and Catalina Juarez.

Julie was mother to Jimmy Gonzalez, Elizabeth Gonzalez, Kathy Ann Gonzalez and Andrew Gonzalez. She raised her children with love and devotion.

She worked at Chisolm Trail Nursing Home, Julie was known for her hard work and smile. Her hobbies included sewing and embroidering.

She proceeded in death by Angelica Trevino, Catalina Juarez, Alejandra Garcia, Florentino Juarez, and Macario Juarez.

She is survived by her children Jimmy Gonzalez, Elizabeth Gonzalez, Kathy Ann Gonzalez and Andrew Gonzalez. Grandchildren Krystal Sky Gonzalez, Rogelio Martin Gonzalez, and Gabriel Gonzalez. Her brother Jessie Juarez and sisters Mary Gonzales, Irene Mercado and Janie Juarez.

Private services will be held at a later time.