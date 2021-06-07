Mary Evelyn Kidd Share:







Mary Evelyn Kidd was born in 1938 in George West, Texas to Charles and Orabell Kidd. She was preceded in death by both parents at a young age, as well as her older sister Ora Mae McKinley and her younger brothers Charles Kidd and James (Jimmy) Kidd. She is survived by her youngest brother Thomas (Tommy) Kidd.

In addition, she had a total of eight half-siblings, all whom have preceded her in death: Mr. James (Jim) Kidd, Mr. William (Bill) Kidd, Mrs. Helen Tenberg, Mrs. Mary LaGrange, Mrs. Arrabell Richter, Mrs. Freda Yeoman, Mrs. Margaret Carpenter, and Mrs. Bernice Copenhagen.

A long-time GM Manager and checker at the Lockhart store, Mary retired from the HEB Grocery Company after 30 years of dedicated service. She and her late husband Dock raised cattle on their property in Lytton Springs for many years, and after his passing in 1988, she also began raising and racing quarterhorses in and around Texas. Never one to sit still, her hobbies included mowing, shredding, and powerwashing anything that she felt needed it. She had a warm sense of humor, a legendary work ethic, and an amazing ability to pick a winning lottery scratch-off ticket.

After a brief illness, Mary completed her time on Earth on May 30, 2021. She is survived by her son Frank Gomillion and wife Georganna, of Lockhart, Texas and her daughter Barbara Davis and husband James, of George West, Texas.

She was blessed with a total of five grandchildren (James Lee Davis, Evelin (Kitty) Ruiz, Robert John (B.J.) Davis, Lilly Quinn Gomillion and Lilah Day Gomillion) and eight great-grandchildren.

She was laid to rest in the Lytton Springs Memorial Cemetery, beside her husband. Her pallbearers were James Davis, James Lee Davis, Charles Carpenter, Pastor Bud Cheatham, Herbert Brite, and Clay Roland. All funeral services were graciously handled by Eeds Funeral Home.

In consideration of these extraordinary times, the family asks that those wishing to honor her kind nature and generous spirit do so through a random act of kindness.