GBT season kicks off with Vaudeville show Share:







Photo by Lance Robbins

By Tam Francis

Special to the LPR

Fifteen months after halting productions, the board has decided to move forward with an abbreviated 2021 season jam-packed with entertainment. We’ve survived by the skin of our teeth and the generous donations of patrons and the few fundraisers that kept us afloat.

This Thursday marks the return of our popular Vaudeville variety show and GBTs kick-off We’ve teamed up with Lockhart Chamber of Commerce to present the show as a warmup to the Chisholm Trail Roundup. We have heaps of great cowboy-related acts this year, and opening night tickets (June 3) are half price! One weekend only. In fact, in this recovery year ALL opening nights will be half price for adults and free for students.

From there we bring to the stage our first musical in almost eight years. Godspell (July 30 – Aug 14) Godspell the Musical, inspired by the Gospel of Matthew. Then we commemorate the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11th with 110 Stories (Sept 4-5). Scheduled for 2020, we bring back Murder on the Orient Express (Sept 24-Oct 9) Popular adaptation of Agatha Christie’s novel. For Halloween, we’re bringing you some of the most famous ghosts in literature and stage with Macbeth (October 22-November 6). We welcome back the USO Tribute Show (November 13-14) Variety show saluting veterans with veterans and First Responders tickets on us. The mainstage production schedule end with a charming and heartfelt: The Daughter of St. Nicholas (December 3-18) an old Russian Christmas folktale.

Besides our mainstage season features this year, we will continue to offer staged readings, movies, new youth, teen, and adult educational programming, and a New Year’s Eve Fundraiser party ala Bridgerton theme (think a smaller version of our annual Gala).

We’re always looking for volunteers, techies, and actors to join our GBT family. Find us at mygbt.org and help us put the Art in Lockhart.