Lane wins sheriff nomination, will face Rangel in General Election
By Kyle Mooty
LPR Editor
Five of the six contested races in Tuesday’s Caldwell County Primary election were won with 69.4 percent of the vote or greater.
The only tight race was for Caldwell County Constable Precinct 2, where Paul Easterling still managed to avoid a runoff with 51.4 percent, while J.D. Murray tallied 40.3 percent and Leah Hathaway 8.3 percent.
Caldwell County Sheriff Mike Lane received 74.1 percent of the Republican Primary vote, outdueling runner-up Alberto Luna. He will face Democrat nominee Hector Rangel in the Nov. 5 General Election.
Rangel, the current Caldwell County Chief of Emergency Management, ran unopposed in his Democratic Primary race for sheriff. However, he will need to make up lots of ground between now and the General Election. Lane received 2,733 votes as a Republican, while Rangel received 1,337 as a Democrat.
Incumbent Ed Theriot easily defeated his Republican Primary opponent, Alma Morales with 79.1 percent of the vote for Caldwell County Commissioner Precinct 3.
Caldwell County Constable Precinct 1 for Republicans was also settled early as Richard Sanders grabbed 69.4 percent of the vote to just 30.6 percent for Clemente Verastegui.
In the race for Republican Chair Precinct 102 of Caldwell County, Nick Metzler easily defeated Susana Olson with 82.6 percent of the votes.
In races stretching outside of Caldwell County, Clearfork Elementary School teacher Tanya Lloyd was the county’s favorite Democratic nominee for U.S. Representative of District 27, grabbing 69.9 percent of the vote over A.J. Tristan.
Lloyd also won the overall Democratic nomination with 53.4 percent of the vote (10,273) to Tristan’s 8,978 votes.
Michael Cloud was easily the favorite in Caldwell County as the Republican nominee for U.S. Representative District 27 with 66.9 percent of the vote over three opponents. Cloud won the Republican nomination with 74.5 percent of the vote.
As for State Representative District 17, Stan Gerdes got 60 percent of the vote over Tom Glass in the Caldwell County Republic Primary. Gerdes was the overall winner with 57.8 percent (14,136 votes) to Glass’ 10,309.
Caldwell County had 5,446 votes cast, 71.3 percent of which were for Republican Party candidates. That was obvious in the Republican and Democratic Presidential race as former President Donald Trump garnered 3,061 votes in the GOP Primary to just 606 for distance second Nikki Haley. President Joe Biden was hardly challenged too, receiving 1,334 votes to runners-up Mando Perez-Serrato’s and Marianne Williamson’s 24 each.
CALDWELL COUNTY VOTING
REPUBLICAN PRIMARY
U.S. Representative District 27
Michael Cloud, 2,599
Scott Mandel, 365
Luis A. Espindola, 268
Chris Mapp, 170
State Representative District 17
Stan Gerdes, 2,168
Tom Glass, 1,443
District Judge, 22nd Judicial District
R. Bruce Boyer, 2,749
District Judge, 421st Judicial District
Amanda Montgomery, 2,775
Caldwell County Sheriff
Mike Lane, 2,733
Alberto Luna, 953
Tax Assessor-Collector
Debbie Sanders, 2,854
County Treasurer
Gloria Garcia, 2,762
County Commissioner Precinct 1
B.J. Westmoreland, 1,039
County Commissioner Precinct 3
Edward “Ed” Theriot, 401
Alma Morales, 106
Constable Precinct 1
Richard Sanders, 790
Clemente Verastegui, 349
Constable Precinct 2
Paul Easterling, 694
J.D. Murray, 543
Leah Hathaway, 112
Constable Precinct 3
Michael Jay Bell, 417
Republican County Chair
Luz Riley, 2,691
Republican County Precinct Chair #102
Nick Metzler, 123
Susana Olson, 26
DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY
U.S. Representative District 27
Anthony (A.J.) Tristan, 255
Tanya Lloyd, 591
Caldwell County Sheriff
Hector Rangel, 1,337
Tax Assessor-Collector
Joy Pardo, 1,347
County Constable Precinct 4
Arthur Villareal, 269
County Commissioner Precinct 1
Taylor Burge, 626
County Commissioner Precinct 3
Margarito Zapata, 194
Democrat County Chair
Alfredo Munoz, 1,347