Lane wins sheriff nomination, will face Rangel in General Election Share:







By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

Five of the six contested races in Tuesday’s Caldwell County Primary election were won with 69.4 percent of the vote or greater.

The only tight race was for Caldwell County Constable Precinct 2, where Paul Easterling still managed to avoid a runoff with 51.4 percent, while J.D. Murray tallied 40.3 percent and Leah Hathaway 8.3 percent.

Caldwell County Sheriff Mike Lane received 74.1 percent of the Republican Primary vote, outdueling runner-up Alberto Luna. He will face Democrat nominee Hector Rangel in the Nov. 5 General Election.

Rangel, the current Caldwell County Chief of Emergency Management, ran unopposed in his Democratic Primary race for sheriff. However, he will need to make up lots of ground between now and the General Election. Lane received 2,733 votes as a Republican, while Rangel received 1,337 as a Democrat.

Incumbent Ed Theriot easily defeated his Republican Primary opponent, Alma Morales with 79.1 percent of the vote for Caldwell County Commissioner Precinct 3.

Caldwell County Constable Precinct 1 for Republicans was also settled early as Richard Sanders grabbed 69.4 percent of the vote to just 30.6 percent for Clemente Verastegui.

In the race for Republican Chair Precinct 102 of Caldwell County, Nick Metzler easily defeated Susana Olson with 82.6 percent of the votes.

In races stretching outside of Caldwell County, Clearfork Elementary School teacher Tanya Lloyd was the county’s favorite Democratic nominee for U.S. Representative of District 27, grabbing 69.9 percent of the vote over A.J. Tristan.

Lloyd also won the overall Democratic nomination with 53.4 percent of the vote (10,273) to Tristan’s 8,978 votes.

Michael Cloud was easily the favorite in Caldwell County as the Republican nominee for U.S. Representative District 27 with 66.9 percent of the vote over three opponents. Cloud won the Republican nomination with 74.5 percent of the vote.

As for State Representative District 17, Stan Gerdes got 60 percent of the vote over Tom Glass in the Caldwell County Republic Primary. Gerdes was the overall winner with 57.8 percent (14,136 votes) to Glass’ 10,309.

Caldwell County had 5,446 votes cast, 71.3 percent of which were for Republican Party candidates. That was obvious in the Republican and Democratic Presidential race as former President Donald Trump garnered 3,061 votes in the GOP Primary to just 606 for distance second Nikki Haley. President Joe Biden was hardly challenged too, receiving 1,334 votes to runners-up Mando Perez-Serrato’s and Marianne Williamson’s 24 each.

CALDWELL COUNTY VOTING

REPUBLICAN PRIMARY

U.S. Representative District 27

Michael Cloud, 2,599

Scott Mandel, 365

Luis A. Espindola, 268

Chris Mapp, 170

State Representative District 17

Stan Gerdes, 2,168

Tom Glass, 1,443

District Judge, 22nd Judicial District

R. Bruce Boyer, 2,749

District Judge, 421st Judicial District

Amanda Montgomery, 2,775

Caldwell County Sheriff

Mike Lane, 2,733

Alberto Luna, 953

Tax Assessor-Collector

Debbie Sanders, 2,854

County Treasurer

Gloria Garcia, 2,762

County Commissioner Precinct 1

B.J. Westmoreland, 1,039

County Commissioner Precinct 3

Edward “Ed” Theriot, 401

Alma Morales, 106

Constable Precinct 1

Richard Sanders, 790

Clemente Verastegui, 349

Constable Precinct 2

Paul Easterling, 694

J.D. Murray, 543

Leah Hathaway, 112

Constable Precinct 3

Michael Jay Bell, 417

Republican County Chair

Luz Riley, 2,691

Republican County Precinct Chair #102

Nick Metzler, 123

Susana Olson, 26

DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY

U.S. Representative District 27

Anthony (A.J.) Tristan, 255

Tanya Lloyd, 591

Caldwell County Sheriff

Hector Rangel, 1,337

Tax Assessor-Collector

Joy Pardo, 1,347

County Constable Precinct 4

Arthur Villareal, 269

County Commissioner Precinct 1

Taylor Burge, 626

County Commissioner Precinct 3

Margarito Zapata, 194

Democrat County Chair

Alfredo Munoz, 1,347