County youth place high at 4-H District Roundup

By Paige Bielamowicz

Caldwell County 4-H Extension Agent

Caldwell County was represented by 18 4-H youth participating in the fall District Roundup contests Nov. 28-30 in Kerrville. Youth had the opportunity “to showcase their knowledge and talents in various 4-H contests.” Contests included educational presentations, public speaking, livestock quiz bowl, horse quiz bowl, food show, food and nutrition quiz bowl, entomology, and food challenge.

The Horse Quiz Bowl Team was made of Clarke Jakel, Lauren Meier, Lillian Sellers, and Una Howe in the senior division. They placed 3rd and will advance to represent Caldwell County at State Roundup.

Tony Martinez in the senior division placed 3rd in her Educational Presentation titled, “4-H For Life – Growing with 4-H”. She will advance to represent Caldwell County at State Roundup.

The junior Livestock Quiz Bowl team was Blakely Scott, Lillian Dillon, McKeana Frey, and Rylee Hale. They won first place.

Lexi Bagley in the senior division placed 5th in main dish category of Food Show. Charlie Bagley, junior division, also participated in Food Show in the main dish category.

The junior Food Challenge Team was made of Annemarie Estrada, Bailee Strout, and Lexi Lockhart competing in the appetizer category. The intermediate Food Challenge Team was made of Leah Cady, Leah Meier, Maci Lockhart, and Rebekah Cady competing in the main dish category.