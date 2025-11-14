Irving Club to meet Share:







The Irving Club will Meet on November 18, 2025 at 2:00 pm,

at the Dr. Eugene Clark Library to hear: Holly Malish,

Lockhart Economic Development Director,

speaking about Future Planning and Development Projects

in Lockhart. Club Members should remember

to bring Donations for our ongoing effort to help support

the Food Bank in its mission.



The Irving Club meets every third Tuesday from

September through May and membership is $20.

Regular Irving Club Meetings and Programs begin

at 2:30 pm following a Social gathering with

refreshments from 2-2:30 pm.

