Irving Club to meet
The Irving Club will Meet on November 18, 2025 at 2:00 pm,
at the Dr. Eugene Clark Library to hear: Holly Malish,
Lockhart Economic Development Director,
speaking about Future Planning and Development Projects
in Lockhart. Club Members should remember
to bring Donations for our ongoing effort to help support
the Food Bank in its mission.
The Irving Club meets every third Tuesday from
September through May and membership is $20.
Regular Irving Club Meetings and Programs begin
at 2:30 pm following a Social gathering with
refreshments from 2-2:30 pm.