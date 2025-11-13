Lions end season showing growth under Maldonado Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

The Lockhart Lions wrapped up their season Friday night with a hard-fought battle against the A&M Consolidated Tigers, falling 49–22. Though the loss dropped the Lions to 1–9 on the year, the scoreboard tells only part of the story of a young team that grew stronger, more resilient, and more united each week.

Lockhart faced one of the toughest schedules in the region, including Friday’s matchup against a powerhouse A&M Consolidated team ranked 94th in the state by MaxPreps, compared to Lockhart’s 927th ranking. Despite that wide gap, the Lions played with pride and determination, showing major improvement since the start of the season.

Freshman wide receiver Demonte Anthony emerged as one of Lockhart’s brightest young stars, averaging 54.7 receiving yards per game and scoring five total touchdowns. His speed and agility gave the Lions’ offense a much-needed spark and promise for the future.

On the ground, Kaidyn Brite, a junior wide receiver who often doubled as a rushing threat, led the team with 67.0 rushing yards per game. His ability to find holes and fight for extra yardage kept the Lions competitive in key moments throughout the year.

Defensively, senior defensive back Ayden Scott anchored the unit with an impressive 8.3 tackles per game, often leading by example and bringing energy to every down. Avery Ybarra, a junior defensive back, showed excellent awareness in the secondary, finishing the season with four interceptions. Meanwhile, senior linebacker Miguel Portillo made his presence known with crucial stops and a forced fumble late in the season.

At quarterback, senior Noel Jaimes II displayed poise and leadership, throwing six passing touchdowns and helping to guide the younger players through challenging matchups.

While the Lions’ record might not reflect their effort, Lockhart’s 2025 season was one of building blocks, teamwork, and character. Many players took big steps forward, and the team’s chemistry grew stronger each game, a promising sign for the seasons to come.

Head Coach Mike Maldonado praised his players’ resilience and progress, noting how the team’s play improved down the stretch:

“Overall, I feel like we played our best football at season’s end. That’s the goal, you want to be playing your best ball each week up to that point, and I think we achieved that this last month, but the last two weeks,” Maldonado said. “That’s saying a lot, especially with the last month being the teeth of our schedule. The competitiveness our boys had in those games really was a highlight and excitement for what’s to come. If we keep that fire and continue to strengthen and fix the details, we will continue to show more consistency. I’m proud of how they finished.”

As the Lions transition into the offseason, Maldonado said he’s encouraged by the team’s direction and energy.

“As we transition into the off season, I feel solid carrying that momentum to continue to steer the program in a new direction,” he added. “To the players and especially our seniors who bought into the vision and embraced our process, thank you for this season! To everyone who continued to support us every game, thank you!”

As the seniors close this chapter of their high school careers, they leave behind a foundation of perseverance and unity that the underclassmen are ready to build on. The road ahead looks brighter for the Lockhart Lions, a team that never stopped fighting, no matter the odds.