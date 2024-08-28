LHS XC boys make it back-to-back meet titles Share:







The Lockhart Boys Cross Country team traveled to Beeville this past weekend to run in the Beeville Invitational. It marked the first time that Lockhart has ever run a cross country meet in Beeville.

“I just wanted to try and take our kids to a place that we have never run before,” Lockhart boys’ Head Coach Scott Hippensteel said.

Lockhart won the five team meet with a score of just 23 points.

“I am really proud of the start we are off to this fall,” said Hippensteel. “Winning the first two meets of the year gives us some confidence, and I think some of our younger runners are getting better.”

Beeville Jones, the host team, finished second overall with 53 points. Robstown also scored 53 points but lost on the tie-breaker. The tie-breaker is decided by which team has the best sixth man. Other teams competing included Corpus Christi West Oso and Sinton.

For the second consecutive week Lockhart was led by sophomores Ethan Herrera, Ivan Gonzales, and freshman Irving Ferretiz. All three runners ran the same time of 17 minutes and 14 seconds for the 3.1-mile (5,000 meter) course.

“I don’t want them racing each other at this point of the season,” Hippensteel said. “I want them to make each other better by running the race together. Our emphasis is on the team and not about the individual. What we really need to be working on is improving our number four and five runners.”

LHS junior Paul Munoz ran a solid race as he finished 6th overall in 18 minutes and 46 seconds.

“Paul was about one minute and 32 seconds behind our top three,” said Hippensteel. “If we can get Paul within 60 seconds of our top runners that will be a big help.”

Junior Connor Zea finished as the fifth man for Lockhart with a time of 20:17 in 11th place, followed by junior Hayden Brast with a time of 21:31 in 13th, senior Andrew Coneche with a time of 21:54 in 17th place, and sophomore Keaton Archer with a time of 22:15 in 20th place.

“We ran a total of eight runners on varsity at Beeville, and will run 10 this week at Lockhart,” Hippensteel said. “We want as many runners as possible working to become varsity runners.”

The Lockhart Junior Varsity placed second overall. Junior Jace Ramsey led the way for the JV as he placed 6th overall in a time of 13 minutes and 16 seconds for the two-mile race. Sophomore Jaidyn Slussler placed 7th in 13:42, and was followed by freshman Josiah Lopez in 9th in 13:53, Ethan Gamez was 10th in 13:54, freshman Max Adams was 11th in 14:41, freshman Liam Moctuzuma was 12th in 15:05, freshman James Peterson was 13th in 15:06, and senior Nathaniel Hernandez was 23rd in 17:53.

On Friday, Aug. 30, Lockhart will be hosting the 37th annual Lockhart “Hippensteel” Invitational Cross Country meet at Lockhart City Park.