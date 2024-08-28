Lady Lions JV win Beeville event Share:







LISD

The Lockhart Lady Lions traveled south last weekend to compete at the Beeville Invite. Lockhart has traveled to many different meets throughout the years to face all levels of competition and this was more than likely the first trip ever to Beeville.

In the Girls Varsity competition, only individuals were entered, while in the JV division, the Lady Lions placed first as a team.

In Varsity competition, sophomore Addison Harrod once again led the charge with a 13:36 time over the 2-mile course to give her a 5th place overall finish. Harrod finished just 2-and-a-half seconds behind 3rd-place finisher Akylie Munoz of Beeville Jones. Next, was senior Beth Key, who placed 17th overall with a time of 15 minutes and 12 seconds. Key’s final push at the finish broke up f Robstown runners working together to leave them in 16th and 18th place.

Lockhart did not run enough varsity runners to qualify in the team standings.

“If we compare times to last year at the same point of the season, both of these girls improved,”” LHS Head Coach Reuben Ortiz said. “Harrod and Key’s endurance has improved but we are making the jump to 3.1 miles in a few weeks so that will be an adjustment.”

In the Junior Varsity division, freshman Alicia Sanchez took home the gold in a fight to the finish with Addison Parra of Sinton. Sanchez trailed the entire race and worked her way into the top 5 with about a mile left in the race. With about 400 meters left, Sanchez made her move in a back-and-forth battle for first. Sanchez eventually broke away the final 200 meters and won the two-mile race with a time of 15 minutes and 14 seconds.

Next was freshman Aliya Parra, who slipped into the top 5, finishing 5th overall with a time of 16:20. Parra finished just behind Ava Gutierrez of Skidmore. The Lockhart wave came roaring in with freshman duo of Sofia Rodriguez (7th/17:08), and Pyper Bornemann (8th/17:12), and the sophomore duo of Dayana Delgado (9th/17:17) and Katherine Silva Garcia (11th/17:37).

The next wave came with the main pack as junior Clarissa Martinez Olvera (17th/18:34), freshman Marlie Stephens (19th,19:09), and the sophomore duo of Melanie Garcia (22nd/19:53) and Zoie Ledesma (25th/20:02) roared through the finish. Also competing were the freshman trio of Allie Forester (28th/20:44), Hayden Niemann (31st/23:25), and Abigayle Stewart (32nd/23:29).

“Our depth has always been our biggest asset here at Lockhart, this year with such a new young team our depth is in the JV division,” Ortiz said. “Every lady made a big improvement vs. last week so that says a lot.”

Lockhart will stay at home Friday, Aug. 30, to host the annual Lockhart Hippensteel Open. There will be 1,500-plus runners anticipated in what will more than likely be the toughest race all season. Schools from as far south as Brownsville and west to San Angelo are scheduled to attend.