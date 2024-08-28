Emotional plea asks for action to be taken after neighbor’s pit bull attacks Share:







By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

Michelle Gomez gave an emotional plea before Caldwell County Commissioners at Tuesday morning’s meeting regarding her neighbor’s numerous pit bulls and the carnage they have inflicted on her livestock as well as the constant worry they’ve caused for her family’s safety.

Gomez, 54, said the neighbors had as many as 14 pit bulls, and still has six, but she would still like to see the dogs seized and euthanized.

Gomez said on July 21 she came home to a “bloodbath.”

“When I got home, I didn’t see my Lilly (a miniature horse),” Gomez said. “I was waiting for her with treats. My Lilly was brutally attacked by all of the pit bulls. Before Lilly was killed, 13 citations were issued (to the neighbor). After Lilly, they attacked my donkey. We are one month since Lilly was brutally attacked and those dogs are still there.”

Gomez said her sow’s ear was bitten off and three hens were killed.

Fighting through constant crying, Gomez said the attacks had been an unwelcomed burden physically and emotionally for her and her husband, who was attacked early one morning and, came inside to retrieve a gun, subsequently shooting the dog in its face.

“This is so hard for me,” Gomez said. “I am still in so much pain. I have resided at my home since July 2016, and I’ve been a citizen of Lockhart practically all my life. My husband and I were living peacefully. We had family gatherings, parties, garage sales. We were able to walk outside without fear. We were able to open the gate and get the mail, and even able to leave the gate open without worrying about anything.

“Now, we are prisoners in our own home… no visitors, no family gatherings. As for my mail, I wait until I get in the car and leave. I’m afraid to leave the house fearing I would come home to another loss.”

The original attack, Gomez said, was at her neighbors, but they eventually turned on her livestock, killing a two-month-old donkey and a foal, among others.

“The piglets, I fear for their life every day,” Gomez said. “Those dogs have terrorized me. They dig and climb over my fence. They also get out from the front of (the neighbors’) fence. I started gathering pallets to secure the dogs from making their way through and onto my property. I can’t stand to look at that fence because it’s ugly and embarrassing. I live in fear every day for my life. When I hear a dog bark I run outside with my shotgun. At night, I don’t sleep. I keep the windows open so I can hear if they’ve come through. I constantly worry about my livestock.”

Gomez said there had been no accountability for the pit bulls’ actions and that citations had not served their purpose.

“What is taking so long?” Gomez asked. “Are you waiting for the dogs to attack me and kill me? I’m only 4-11. I don’t like to walk on my property with a gun or another weapon. Are you waiting for another innocent person to get attacked by these dogs they don’t know exist. It’s not fair. We need to seize those dogs.

“They have terrorized a neighbor and her pets. They have vacated the property because of all of the attacks on their dogs and their family. Another neighbor had to relocate their horses. My donkey was boarded immediately for his safety, and that’s where he’s healing now from all of his bite wounds. My donkey will not come home until those dogs are seized. Your lack of action shows your lack of concern. I am making a plea to you to please seize those dogs so I can relax and try to live a normal life. I’m tired of living in fear.”

In other business:

Commissioners agreed to amend and restate the order prohibiting the discharge of firearms in subdivisions complete with a revision of the minimum acreage (10) requirement.

Caldwell County Judge Hoppy Haden, after reading the order, said he was still concerned about the ability to enforce the measure since law enforcement officials had to see the unlawful discharge of firearms to act upon it.

Commissioner Ed Theriot asked that information be presented to all parties, something Commissioner Daryl Thomas noted were in place.

In other business:

St. John Colony community hosting a Harvest Festival in October. Rosie Darby said there is a plan to do a historical tour for local, state and federal officials.

The burn ban will remain in effect for Caldwell County until further notice. Hector Rangel, Chief of Emergency Management, said local crews had been “running pretty hard” the last two weeks due to a variety of fires (see related story on Page 1).

Commissioners approved the following:

* A Proclamation from Capital Area Councils of Government (CAPCOG) designating the month of September as CAPCOG Preparedness Month.

* The Final Plat for Longhorn Lake Ranch consisting of 165 lots on about 340 acres located on Martindale Lake Road.

* The Replat of Country Line Ranchettes, Lot #1 and Lot #2 consisting of four residential lots on about 5.24 acres located on Colony Line Road.

* The Short Form Plat for Haggie Creek Estates consisting of four residential lots on about 6.93 acres located at 1144 Chamberlin Road.

A Special Meeting of Commissioners Court was held following Tuesday’s regular meeting in regards to Caldwell County’s Uniform Relocation Assistance and Real Property Acquisition Act (URA) Residency and Associated Cost Determination to five claimants.