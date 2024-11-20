Keeping Lockhart looking good Share:







By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

Keeping Lockhart looking spiffy relies on volunteers, and those helpers came out in full force recently to aid in the fall cleanup efforts with Keep Lockhart Beautiful.

KLB, led by President Sally Daniel, partnered with Plum Creek Watershed Coordinator Sean Melvin to make the event special. In fact, Melvin said 63 volunteers signed up for the cleanup at Lockhart City Park and Lions Park. They usually “shoot for 30.”

“Keep Lockhart Beautiful’s Fall Cleanup was a great success,” Daniel said. “Wonderful sponsors like Mario’s Tacos and Thunderbird Bars provided breakfast tacos and tasty snacks, Bluebonnet Electric kept everyone hydrated, and our many volunteers consisting of dedicated individuals and groups from Plum Creek Elementary, Lions Legacy Athletic Academy, LDBA, and so many more.”

Daniel said a donation of proceeds from Locktoberfest funded T-shirts for the volunteers.

Melvin, also a board member of LDBA, said many youngsters, particularly from Plum Creek Elementary and Lions Legacy Athletic Academy helped.

“We had about 20 teachers and students from Plum Creek Elementary and about 11 Lockhart Warriors (Lions Legacy),” Melvin said. “

Volunteers from Pegasus School took the trash away once it was gathered.

“Everyone did a great job,” Melvin said. “For this one, we focused mainly on picking up litter and trash.”

Daniel said the cleanup was a cooperation event through many entities, including the locker Parks Department.

“The annual spring and fall cleanups are a perfect example of our community coming together to make good things happen, and it wouldn’t be the same without the support from our friends at Pegasus,” Daniel said.