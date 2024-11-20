Christmas celebrations aplenty in Lockhart Share:







By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

Stephanie Riggin of the Dr. Eugene Clark Friends of the Library said this year’s ‘A Christmas to Remember in Lockhart’ with be more “Fun and Festive” than ever, particularly with San Marcos reportedly not holding its annual event.

A Christmas to Remember will be Friday and Saturday, Dec. 6-7, and the Friends of the Library have partnered with the City of Lockhart, Greater Caldwell County Chamber of Commerce (GCCHCC), and the Lockhart Chamber Commerce.

“All of these guys came together to put this on for our hometown,” Riggin said. “We don’t need to go out of town to have a big Christmas kickoff. “

Rob Ortiz of the GCCHCC said his group would be providing a platform for the vendors to participate, noting space was limited.

The Lockhart Downtown Business Association (LDBA) is jointly holding its monthly First Friday on the opening night of A Christmas to Remember, sponsoring a performance by the Lockhart High School choir at 6:30 p.m., and Lockhart Mayor Lew White lighting a tree on the lawn of the Caldwell County Courthouse to serve as an official kickoff the town’s Christmas season. Businesses will be open until at least 8 p.m. for First Friday.

Mayor White said the tree will be new this year courtesy of Light Up Lockhart.

There will be events all day Saturday around the square and at the library and Riggin said every kid can participate in all events free of charge.

The Night Lighted Parade begins Saturday at 7 p.m. Last year, the parade included 75 floats, and due to the absence of the San Marcos Christmas event, larger than usual crowds are expected in Lockhart. The deadline to enter he parade is Nov. 29.

“Put a float in the parade,” Riggin said. “There is no cost to participate. It’s gonna be fabulous. When you come around the corner and see all those faces staring at you, it is so much fun.”

Missy Hagan noted the Holiday Home Tour was returning for the first time since 2019.

All proceeds from the Home Tour benefit RIF — Reading is Fundamental.

“We give two books to every student from pre-K to fifth grade, along with the Pegasus campus,” Hagan said. “They’re really excited when they get their books. For some of these kids, it’s the only books they will receive.”

The program started in Lockhart in the early 1990s.

Tickets to the Home Tour are $20, and must be ordered online. Only 400 tickets will be sold and half of those have already been taken.

The homes on the tour include: 540 W. San Antonio St., 105 San Jacinto St., 502 W. Prairie Lee St., 417 Cibolo St., 215 Pecos St., 513 Vogel St., 617 W. San Antonio St., and 416 North Church St., the new cabins where refreshments will be served at the end of the tour.