The Original Black’s BBQ Teacher of the Week

Name and grade you teach and at which school: Juliana Riecss; 6-8 Lockhart Juior High band

Hometown: Austin

Where did you graduate? “I graduated from West Texas A&M, Bachelor’s of Music Education and received my Master’s of Music Education from VanderCook College of Music in Chicago, Illinois.”

Favorite thing(s) about teaching at Lockhart ISD: “My favorite part of teaching in Lockhart ISD is the incredible camaraderie and teamwork among the music faculty, with everyone working tirelessly to support the success of our students.”

How would your friends describe you? “Hardworking, loyal, and always willing to lend a helping hand.”

What values are important to you? “Integrity, dedication, and service to others.”

Talents? “My talents include finding creative solutions to fix things that are broken (from music stands to my RV), playing several musical instruments, and creating memorable concert experiences for our students.”

Favorite Books: “Daniel Pink’s A Whole New Mind.”

Favorite Music: “I listen to so many different kinds of music, depending on my mood of the day.”

Hobbies: “I’m currently learning how to crochet, and I enjoy reading, taking RV trips, and cuddling with my dogs.”

What inspires you? “Seeing students grow from starting to learn their instruments in sixth grade to full musicians in eighth grade is what inspires me. It’s not easy to learn an instrument, so I admire the dedication of these kids to go above and beyond!”

Family: “My mom and sister live close by and I have a semi-blind rescue chihuahua and a very loyal Boston terrier.”