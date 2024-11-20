Charles sworn in as newest LISD board member Share:







LISD

At a special school board meeting, Lockhart ISD welcomed Chris Charles last week as its newest member. Charles is the newly elected LISD School Board Trustee for District #4. Trustees Barbara Sanchez, Rene Rayos, and Sam Lockhart were sworn in for new terms for their respective districts. Each returning Trustee ran unopposed for their LISD Board seats. This is the second term for all three Trustees.

Charles has been a Lockhart resident since 2016. He moved to the area to start a family and become a part of the close-knit community he now proudly serves. With a Bachelor’s degree in Environmental Science from Concordia University and a Master’s degree in Landscape Architecture from The University of Michigan, Charles brings a unique perspective to the board, blending his expertise in environmental sustainability with his dedication to student well-being.

Professionally, Charles serves as a Conservation Program Coordinator for Austin Water. His commitment to the environment and sustainable resource management complements his role on the school board, where he aims to promote a safe and healthy learning environment for all students.

An active community volunteer, Charles dedicates his time to his daughter’s Girl Scout service unit and Lockhart’s new community radio station. His involvement underscores his dedication to the community and his drive to support local youth.

Reflecting on his new role, Charles said, “I have been accepted into the Lockhart community. I would like to give back by ensuring our public schools are safe and every student has a healthy learning environment to succeed in their endeavors.”

“We’re excited to welcome Mr. Charles to the Lockhart ISD Board of Trustees,” LISD Superintendent Mark Estrada said. “As a parent, he has been a strong supporter of our district, and we look forward to the perspective and expertise he will bring to the board.”

Charles will be succeeding Warren Burnett as the trustee for District #4. Burnett has been an invaluable asset to the Lockhart ISD School Board and the Lockhart community, serving with dedication for the past eight years. During his tenure, he held the role of Vice President for the last four years, demonstrating strong leadership, particularly in advancing initiatives like the LionCare health insurance program. His contributions have left a lasting impact on the district and its students.

“We are grateful for Mr. Burnett’s years of service to the LISD School Board and the entire community,” Estrada said.