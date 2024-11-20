Local Entertainment Calendar Share:







Wednesday, Nov. 20

Best Little Wine & Books Shop

Mr. Carter’s Blues Corner, All Day

Thursday, Nov. 21

Best Little Wine & Books Shop

Steak Night with Mill Scale Metalworks and the Independent Cattlemen’s Association 7-8 p.m.

Duett’s Texas Club (Martindale)

Donavon Frankreiter with support by Tim Carter, 7-11:55 p.m.

Lockhart Arts and Craft

Magic the Gathering, 7-10 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 22

Duett’s Texas Club (Martindale)

Pehuenche with Gabacho, 7-11:55 p.m.

Lockhart Arts and Craft

Killer Kaya, Jenny and tew Jetts, 8-10 p.m.

The Blue Pearl

Rhinestone Renigades, 8-10 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 23

Lockhart State Park

Chisholm Trail Turkey Trot, 9 a.m.

Hard Labor Hike, 10 a.m.

Colors of the Wind Watercolor, 2 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 24

Geronimo VFW

The Posse, 3-6:30 p.m.

Lockhart Arts and Craft

Eli’s Better Sipper, 4-8 p.m.

Song Makers Series with Charley Ramsay, 5-6 p.m.

Jordan O’Jordan, 6:30 p.m.

The Blue Pearl

Jamie Krueger Blues Jam, 3-6 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 27

Best Little Wine & Books Shop

Mr. Carter’s Blues Corner, All Day

* * *

To submit a calendar item, email editor@post-register.com by 5 p.m. on Mondays.