Local Entertainment Calendar
Wednesday, Nov. 20
Best Little Wine & Books Shop
Mr. Carter’s Blues Corner, All Day
Thursday, Nov. 21
Best Little Wine & Books Shop
Steak Night with Mill Scale Metalworks and the Independent Cattlemen’s Association 7-8 p.m.
Duett’s Texas Club (Martindale)
Donavon Frankreiter with support by Tim Carter, 7-11:55 p.m.
Lockhart Arts and Craft
Magic the Gathering, 7-10 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 22
Duett’s Texas Club (Martindale)
Pehuenche with Gabacho, 7-11:55 p.m.
Lockhart Arts and Craft
Killer Kaya, Jenny and tew Jetts, 8-10 p.m.
The Blue Pearl
Rhinestone Renigades, 8-10 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 23
Lockhart State Park
Chisholm Trail Turkey Trot, 9 a.m.
Hard Labor Hike, 10 a.m.
Colors of the Wind Watercolor, 2 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 24
Geronimo VFW
The Posse, 3-6:30 p.m.
Lockhart Arts and Craft
Eli’s Better Sipper, 4-8 p.m.
Song Makers Series with Charley Ramsay, 5-6 p.m.
Jordan O’Jordan, 6:30 p.m.
The Blue Pearl
Jamie Krueger Blues Jam, 3-6 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 27
Best Little Wine & Books Shop
Mr. Carter’s Blues Corner, All Day
* * *
To submit a calendar item, email editor@post-register.com by 5 p.m. on Mondays.