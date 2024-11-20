New Song Maker Series launches at Lockhart Arts and Craft, celebrating Central Texas’ best songwriters Share:







Lockhart Arts and Craft, the local music venue treasured by patrons and musicians alike, proudly announces the debut of the Song Maker Series, a showcase designed to highlight the songwriters who craft the music that touches our souls. This series offers a unique listening experience for music enthusiasts, placing the focus squarely on the stories, melodies, and voices behind the songs.

The Song Maker Series will bring audiences face-to-face with some of the region’s finest talent, featuring authentic performances. With a strong emphasis on sharing the stories behind the songs, this series will give music lovers an exclusive opportunity to experience live music in a setting that values both artistry and community.

“We’re excited to offer a space where music listeners and songwriters can connect, sharing the music that they love,” said co-owner Sara Barr. “Lockhart Arts and Craft has always been a place where music is appreciated, and this new series will continue that tradition by putting a spotlight on the talent that makes Central Texas so special.”

Visit ltxac.com for The Song Maker Series show dates.

On Nov 24 at 6:30 p.m., the series will spotlight talented Jordan O’Jordan.

The 12 songs on Through Tough Thoughts serve as postcards from the road. There are tales of leaving and returning, and small epics about failure and hope in the face of adversity. O’Jordan’s songwriting has never been more intricate or wise. Lyrical complexity that echoes albums like Joanna Newsom’s Have One on Me, Songs: Ohia’s The Magnolia Electric Co., and Mirah’s Changing Light. Through Tough Thoughts was released on Antiquated Future Records. Listen on Bandcamp.

“Through Tough Thoughts is the plucky antidote to mundane disappointment from a person, community, or society that dares not to see past its own nose.” — Tiny Mix Tapes