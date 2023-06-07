Lockhart Young Life is eager for the summer Share:







Young Life

Lockhart Young Life’s area director Rhyan Harrison has been hard at work since moving from Virginia last year.

Through Young Life’s time-tested approach of connecting with kids through weekly Young Life Club, a get together with games, fun with friends and the opportunity to hear about God’s love, and Young Life Campaigners, a weekly gathering where kids go deeper in bible study and leadership, the number of kids signed up for camp this summer has doubled from last year.

Although this month has seen a break in the local gatherings as Harrison serves on staff at a Young Life camp, it has opened up a door for a local high schooler, Mackenzie Mayfield, to spend a month on the work crew at one of the Colorado camps. The rest of the crew are not far behind. Lockhart Young Life is heading to Crooked Creek Ranch in Fraser, Colorado, July 7-14.

The organization strives to be a resource for the local community. For the second year, they have partnered with Bruce Germer Insurance during Chisholm Trail Roundup selling stick horses. Donated by Bruce Germer Insurance, the proceeds will help support Lockhart Young Life and camper scholarships.

“We fundraise all year to help provide camp scholarships and are so thankful for those who help support our campers through their continued donations,” Harrison said. “Camp is an awesome experience and we look forward to taking even more kids next year.”

For more information about Young Life or becoming a Young Life volunteer go to Lockhart Young Life on Instagram or Facebook or email Harrison directly at Rhyan.Harrison.yl@gmail.com.