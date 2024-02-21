Lions fall to Glenn Share:







Staff reports

Lockhart Basketball comes up short on the road against a very talented Leander Glenn on Tuesday night, 54-42.

The Lions began to fall in the early part of the fourth quarter as Glenn began to hit some tough, contested 3-pointers, which were hard to overcome.

“I am proud of every one of our guys,” Lockhart Head Coach Collin Hart said. “We executed the game plan to a ‘T’ and couldn’t have done a better job. These games hurt to lose, but we are gaining confidence and learning experiences in every game. It was definitely something that we can use going into our offseason and continue to build upon what we have done the last couple of weeks.”

Lockhart was led by junior Dareon Loggins with 25 points, followed by freshman Johnny Ford with 5, and juniors John Camacho and Roman Moreno with 4 each.