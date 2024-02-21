Lockhart edges Hays in district soccer Share:







Staff reports

Alejandro Cruz completed the Hat Trick last week, and every goal was needed as the Lockhart Lions edged Hays High of Buda, 3-2.

Lockhart and Hays were knotted at 1-1 at halftime, but the Lions rallied for victory behind the junior Cruz.

Lockhart is now 9-8-2 overall and 3-4-1 in District 25 action. Hays dropped to 3-7-3overall and 1-5-2 in District 25.

Lockhart played host to Leander Glenn on Tuesday. Glenn was riding an 18-game winning streak, while the Lions have won three consecutive games. Hays visited Leander.

Lockhart will visit Cedar Park on Friday, then will return to Lions Stadium to face Leander Rouse on Tuesday, Feb. 26.