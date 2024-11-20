Resurrection Life Church emphasizes praise for First Responders Share:







By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

Having existed for six years at its previous location on State Park Road (Park Plaza), Resurrection Life Church now, proudly calls Dale its home thanks to a generous donation from the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Department all while lifting up the area’s first responders.

Giving back to the community was easy when it’s new building was donated to the RLC via Caldwell County.

The former Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office facility was donated to the church last year, and after some renovations, it is up and running at 3460 County Line Road in Dale.

“We have been here for about a year,” RLC Senior Pastor Lora Hardway said. “We are adding restrooms and a food pantry. My husband is doing most of the renovations. He wants to. I guess I’m his assistant.”

Hardway credited Caldwell County Sheriff Mike Lane for getting the ball rolling on donating the church, a 24-foot by 64-foot building which was originally a training room for the department.

Former Pastor Shevis Moore donated an existing building to RLC, and that building is now incorporated with the new building.

“We are working with jail ministries,” Hardway said.

Pastor Mark George and his wife, Elspeth, are over the men’s and women’s ministries at the jail.

Hardway credited many others with making the new home possible, including LPD Captain Daniel Williams, who was a 9th grade student when Hardway was a principal in Bastrop.

Hardway said sheriff’s office Lt. Willie Clay was one of the first “boots on the ground” assistants, helping clear the land for the church. She also thanked Cpl. Mark Brown.

Caldwell County Commissioner Dyral Thomas, whose district is Precinct 4, helps get the word out about the John 11:25 Resurrection Life Church Facebook page and its daily prayers.

RLC serves the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, Lockhart Police Department, Lockhart Fire Department, and several area volunteer fire departments, and the EMS departments.

The 8th annual Lockhart First Responders Community Service Luncheon for Thanksgiving (Nov. 24) and Christmas will be delivered to all Lockhart First Responders, Police, Sheriffs, Firefighters, and EMS personnel on Sunday, Nov. 24 and Sunday Dec. 22 at noon.

Hardway said the Dale VFD saved her home from burning about four years ago, therefore thanking its Captain Brian Barrington.

Resurrection Life Church is a marketplace church, Hardway said.

“We want to cultivate people to give back to the community,” Hardway said. “My husband said we give back to First Responders because they put their lives on the line.

“We preach about being a servant. Jesus himself said he didn’t want to come to be served, but to be a servant. We preach the gospel, the scripture, the word. We are based on scripture. We have been solid in community service.”

Hardway said church personnel has met with Mayor Lew White to say Resurrection Life Church was a community service ministry that would serve all First Responders. RLC has also worked with Judge Chris Schneider so people can work off their community service time and “get back to being good citizens.”

Hardway’s husband, Lawrence, is the pastor and her sister, Simone Aiken, is the assistant pastor.

“Right now, we have hired a guy to finish our restrooms for men and women,” Hardway said. “We have also hired Texas Ramp Association to do our ramps.”

Lockhart Police Department Victims Services Coordinator Tina Ramsey has worked with RLC regarding ceremonies such as the Tree of Angels and Training Team Awards.

Also, RLC has worked with Caldwell County Food Bank Executive Director Meredith Jakovich in helping with the food ministries.

The church’s hours are Sundays starting at 10 a.m. and Wednesdays at 6 p.m.